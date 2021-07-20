Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 431,750 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,063,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,750 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Shaw Communications worth $27,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the first quarter worth about $32,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the first quarter worth about $54,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the first quarter worth about $209,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SJR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.71. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.75%. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0797 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.