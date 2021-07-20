Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 52,354 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 52,354 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Domino’s Pizza worth $24,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPZ opened at $478.49 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $491.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.83.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $451.71.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total transaction of $332,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422 in the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

