Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $23.95 Million Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 238,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,951,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Unity Software as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,805,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,587,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,244,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:U opened at $98.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.25. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.68.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $583,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,424,950.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $730,020.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 963,585 shares of company stock worth $93,284,152 in the last three months.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

