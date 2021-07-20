Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 856,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,934 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.65% of Construction Partners worth $25,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,553,000 after buying an additional 577,474 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Construction Partners by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 61,214 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Construction Partners by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Construction Partners by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Construction Partners by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 46.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.57. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ROAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Construction Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

