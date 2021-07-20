Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 218,982 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.13% of CMS Energy worth $23,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Vertical Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.20. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

