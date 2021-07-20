Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Position in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.84% of Kinnate Biopharma worth $24,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNTE opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $48.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinnate Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Kinnate Biopharma Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

