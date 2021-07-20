Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,816 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 184,649 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Las Vegas Sands worth $27,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 38.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LVS opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.38. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LVS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

