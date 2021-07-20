Jarvis Network Trading Down 11.5% This Week (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0382 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $1.11 million and $624,065.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00045835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012178 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $220.67 or 0.00743346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

JRT is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

