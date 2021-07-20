Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $70.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Argus lifted their price target on Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.78.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.10. 83,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,645,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of -56.92 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. Twitter has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 15.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Twitter by 42.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Twitter by 0.5% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.