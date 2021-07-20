Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Kimberly-Clark Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Kimberly-Clark in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s FY2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.57.

Shares of KMB opened at $139.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,440,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 157,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,121,000 after buying an additional 20,935 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

