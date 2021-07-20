Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on State Street Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for State Street in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Shares of STT stock opened at $79.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. State Street has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $89.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. State Street’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

