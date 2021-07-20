Jeremi Gorman Sells 15,239 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $889,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 36,183 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $2,123,942.10.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 35,472 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $2,185,784.64.

On Monday, May 17th, Jeremi Gorman sold 35,103 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $1,859,756.94.

Shares of Snap stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.33. 16,378,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,995,926. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The company has a market capitalization of $97.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.61.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,583 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,987 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,686,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,706,000 after buying an additional 2,017,296 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,827,000 after buying an additional 1,139,728 shares during the period. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

