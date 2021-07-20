JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect JetBlue Airways to post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. JetBlue Airways has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect JetBlue Airways to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JBLU opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

JBLU has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

In other JetBlue Airways news, Director Todd Crockett sold 48,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $2,618,514.12. Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,311 shares of company stock worth $3,168,726. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

