Jetcoin Price Tops $0.0091 on Major Exchanges (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 76.6% lower against the US dollar. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $116,055.17 and approximately $134,586.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00046316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012351 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.60 or 0.00749923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

