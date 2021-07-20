Jobchain (JOB) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $190,010.00

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Jobchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Jobchain has a market cap of $5.98 million and approximately $190,010.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jobchain has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00046961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00012563 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.71 or 0.00756701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain (JOB) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,258,293 coins. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

