Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Cut by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.8% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,142,000 after buying an additional 35,299 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,967,000 after purchasing an additional 364,145 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $3.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.44. The company had a trading volume of 53,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,928,399. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.23. The company has a market cap of $448.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.44.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

