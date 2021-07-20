JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €28.00 Price Target

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) received a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 73.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PSM. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €19.72 ($23.20).

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €16.14 ($18.99) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €17.41. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a 1 year high of €19.00 ($22.35). The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.95.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

