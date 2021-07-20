JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €83.00 Price Target

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €83.00 ($97.65) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HEI. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €83.85 ($98.65).

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €70.24 ($82.64) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €74.08. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €47.20 ($55.53) and a 52 week high of €81.04 ($95.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

