JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,896,852,000 after acquiring an additional 925,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,249 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,113,000 after purchasing an additional 602,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.84. The stock had a trading volume of 236,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,981,174. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $2,691,159.86. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

