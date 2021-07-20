JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for CRH (NYSE:CRH)

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a $50.44 price target on CRH in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.39.

Get CRH alerts:

Shares of CRH stock traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $47.86. 15,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,838. CRH has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in CRH in the first quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 38.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 46.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CRH by 146.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.