Juggernaut (JGN) Trading 45.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Juggernaut has a market cap of $16.89 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded 45.8% lower against the dollar. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00046957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00012861 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.62 or 0.00759751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

