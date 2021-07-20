JulSwap (JULD) Trading Down 18.4% Over Last Week

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 20th. JulSwap has a total market cap of $10.14 million and $384,289.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00036913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00095950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00138594 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,631.39 or 0.99380519 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 534,926,388 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

