Juniper Networks (JNPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Juniper Networks has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.330-0.430 EPS and its Q2 guidance at ~$0.33-0.43 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Juniper Networks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $29.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 15,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $398,612.48. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $954,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,750 shares of company stock worth $2,294,834. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

