Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Shares Up 5.7%

Just Eat plc (OTCMKTS:JSTTY)’s share price was up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 4,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JSTTY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

