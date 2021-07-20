JUST Price Tops $0.0376 on Exchanges (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last week, JUST has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One JUST coin can currently be bought for $0.0376 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $85.00 million and $57.03 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00037181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00097263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00141278 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,831.80 or 0.99890342 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

About JUST

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

