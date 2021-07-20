JustBet (WINR) One Day Volume Hits $6,151.00

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last week, JustBet has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. JustBet has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $6,151.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00037115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00097405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00141115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,704.57 or 1.00016000 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.