K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KBL shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of KBL opened at C$43.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$467.65 million and a P/E ratio of 52.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.27. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$26.25 and a 1 year high of C$47.22.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$47.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$45.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that K-Bro Linen will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.93%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

