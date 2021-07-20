K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given New C$12.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.25 to C$12.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 53.32% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities set a C$11.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.95.

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock remained flat at $C$7.99 during trading on Tuesday. 337,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$8.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, Director Saurabh Handa sold 74,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.17, for a total transaction of C$607,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,598,052.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

