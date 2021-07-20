K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Given New C$12.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) had its price target upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$12.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.88% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of KNT traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,642,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,783. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of C$5.27 and a 52 week high of C$9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.54. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.57.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

