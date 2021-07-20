Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB) were down 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.20 ($0.20). Approximately 1,040,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,684,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.21).

The company has a market capitalization of £56.01 million and a PE ratio of -38.00.

Kanabo Group Company Profile (LON:KNB)

Kanabo Group Plc focuses on the research and development, production, and sale of medical cannabis products to treat CNS disorders in Europe. The company intends to distribute cannabis-derived products for medical patients; and non-THC products for CBD consumers. It also provides VapePod, a medically certified delivery system for cannabis extracts.

