Karpus Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,154,427 FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,154,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,049,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned 34.20% of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXW. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,468,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter worth $311,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter worth $28,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,894,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.85.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

