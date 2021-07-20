Karpus Management Inc. Boosts Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,868,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,894 shares during the period. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust makes up about 1.4% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $44,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDV. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 294,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 192,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1,186.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 93,586 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 41.0% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 235,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 68,370 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $780,000.

Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.20. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $26.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

