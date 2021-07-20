Karpus Management Inc. Boosts Stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,172,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 219,174 shares during the period. DWS Municipal Income Trust accounts for 1.5% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Karpus Management Inc. owned 10.56% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $48,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 67.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 70,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $12.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

