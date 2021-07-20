Karpus Management Inc. Buys 347,802 Shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ)

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,705,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,802 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 18.50% of Breeze Holdings Acquisition worth $26,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter worth $99,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 30.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter worth $637,000. 66.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BREZ stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

