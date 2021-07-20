Karpus Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,003,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,367 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $23,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,514,000 after acquiring an additional 292,185 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 582,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 67,647 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 241,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 49,029 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

