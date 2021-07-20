Karpus Management Inc. Has $19.61 Million Stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,735,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,819 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 4.03% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $19,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,167,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after purchasing an additional 505,376 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 990,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after purchasing an additional 130,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the first quarter valued at $878,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 19.8% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 259,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 42,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 369.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 40,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.11. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $12.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

