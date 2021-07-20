Karpus Management Inc. Has $23.85 Million Stock Position in Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,395,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596,590 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 10.94% of Greenrose Acquisition worth $23,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Greenrose Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Greenrose Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenrose Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenrose Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Greenrose Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNRS stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Greenrose Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00.

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Amityville, New York.

