Karpus Management Inc. Increases Stake in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS)

Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,063,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,870 shares during the period. Spartacus Acquisition comprises 0.9% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 15.32% of Spartacus Acquisition worth $30,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,468,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spartacus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,272,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Spartacus Acquisition by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 809,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 286,800 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in Spartacus Acquisition by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 530,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 67,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,853,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spartacus Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Spartacus Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.99. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.59.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Spartacus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartacus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.