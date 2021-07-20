Karpus Management Inc. Purchases 299,693 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 95.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.6% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $52,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,686,000 after buying an additional 2,454,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,418,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,432,000 after buying an additional 971,175 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,995,000 after buying an additional 2,469,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,137,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,761,000 after buying an additional 760,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,144,000 after buying an additional 5,034,490 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND stock opened at $86.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.