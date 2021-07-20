Karpus Management Inc. Purchases 373,955 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 166.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373,955 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.62% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $29,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,483,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,528,000 after buying an additional 81,775 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.57. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $50.08.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

