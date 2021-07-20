Karpus Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,569,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,635 shares during the quarter. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition makes up 1.7% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 74.67% of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition worth $55,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBDR. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,539,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,487,000.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

