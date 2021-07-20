Karpus Management Inc. Sells 196,577 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $33,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,581,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after purchasing an additional 242,961 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,883,000 after purchasing an additional 206,785 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,575.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,541,000 after purchasing an additional 162,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 446,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,720,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $286.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $295.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.60.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

