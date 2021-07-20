Karpus Management Inc. Sells 247,290 Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,793,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,290 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 4.56% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition worth $27,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETAC. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 11.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,075,000 after buying an additional 206,441 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 1,010.0% in the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 16.6% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 71,087 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETAC opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.75.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

