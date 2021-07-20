Karpus Management Inc. Sells 703,737 Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,307,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 703,737 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 15.34% of DTF Tax-Free Income worth $18,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTF. Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income by 39.3% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income by 73.7% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 12,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income during the first quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income by 328.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 25,062 shares during the period. 32.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DTF opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $15.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

