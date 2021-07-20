Karpus Management Inc. Takes $21.33 Million Position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,170,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,334,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $2,115,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $3,493,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $985,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $1,082,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $492,000.

Get Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

PSAGU stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.96. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.