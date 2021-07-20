Karpus Management Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,191,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 685,280 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 2.53% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $18,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIM. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 15.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IIM opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.34. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $16.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly acquired 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $59,817.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at $29,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.