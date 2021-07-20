Karpus Management Inc. Trims Stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,979,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,296 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund were worth $29,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 16.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 58,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN HNW opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $15.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.