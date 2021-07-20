KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 479.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,667 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 39,435 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 175.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. 5.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

KB opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $53.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.85.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 9.33%.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

