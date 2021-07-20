KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.55.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KBR. boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

KBR stock opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.61 and a beta of 1.35. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Analysts expect that KBR will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,881.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in KBR during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of KBR by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

