Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

KDP stock opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

In other news, CEO Mondelez International, Inc. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $118,996.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,235.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 59,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 30,857 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 309,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth $5,797,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,088,000. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

